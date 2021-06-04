Strong early signals for US NFP put a lid under the tapering woes, backed by the reflation woes and Fed’s action. Receding covid cases at home battle virus variant fears and fiscal relief chatters.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD: Sluggish below 0.7700 as NFP anxiety dominates market mood
Strong early signals for US NFP put a lid under the tapering woes, backed by the reflation woes and Fed’s action. Receding covid cases at home battle virus variant fears and fiscal relief chatters.