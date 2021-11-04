AUD/USD slumps below 0.7400 on broad US dollar strength

AUD/USD dipped below 0.7400 for the first time in ten days, printed a low of 0.7382. In the FX Market, the sentiment is risk-averse, as safe-haven currencies appreciate. US Jobless Claims improve for …
