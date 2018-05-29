Aussie gives up trying to lift higher, touches back into the 0.7500 level. Thin readings today on the economic calendar leaves the pair exposed to further downside on market sentiment. The AUD/USD is trading in the red heading into the overnight session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD slumps into 0.75 as global markets recede on risk aversion - May 29, 2018
- AUDUSD Analysis: Finds support - May 29, 2018
- AUDUSD – bearish bias below falling 30SMA - May 29, 2018