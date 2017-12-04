AUD/USD: spikes 20 pips on surprise positive data ahead of RBA today

AUD/USD has spiked on the release of the October retail sales data (MoM) registering at 0.5% and above expectations of 0.3% vs previous 0.1% revised from 0.0%. At the same time, we had the Australia Current Account Balance above forecasts (-9.2B) in 3Q vs …
