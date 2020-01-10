EUR/USD has recovered and fights over 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with only 145K jobs gained and 2.9% wage growth. GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 after US Non-Farm Payrolls missed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD spikes above 0.6890 with initial reaction to US NFP data - January 10, 2020
- AUDUSD Extends Winning Streak But Rally at Risk of Being Overstretched - January 10, 2020
- AUD/USD inches higher toward 0.6700 despite broad USD strength - January 10, 2020