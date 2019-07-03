EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1300, little changed. IMF MD Christine Lagarde has been nominated to lead the ECB and may enact a dovish policy. Services PMIs for June are due shortly. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD spikes to session tops, further beyond 0.70 handle
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1300, little changed. IMF MD Christine Lagarde has been nominated to lead the ECB and may enact a dovish policy. Services PMIs for June are due shortly. GBP/USD is …