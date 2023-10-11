AUD/USD seems stabilized above the round-level resistance of 0.6400 in the early New York session. The Aussie asset strengthens as the US Dollar falls back after the release of the stronger Producer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD stabilizes above 0.6400 as US Dollar retreats ahead of FOMC minutes - October 11, 2023
- AUD/USD inches upward amid USD weakness as geopolitical tensions arise - October 10, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish while above 0.6380 - October 10, 2023