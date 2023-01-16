In a pullback, though expected to resume its uptrend, above 0.7000. The Australian Dollar (AUD) losses momentum against the US Dollar (USD) and tumbles back below the 0.7000 figure, on low liquidity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD stalls around 0.7000, on risk-off mood and buoyant US Dollar - January 16, 2023
- Joni Mitchell To Receive Library Of Congress’ Gershwin Prize For Popular Song - January 16, 2023
- AUD/USD: Upside pressure to stay in place towards 0.7088/7136 – Credit Suisse - January 16, 2023