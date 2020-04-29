AUD/USD stalls below 0.6540 ahead of the FED statement

AUD/USD rally from 0.6250 stalls below 0.6540. Aussie appreciates for the sixth consecutive day as the dollar loses strength. Rabobank experts warn that economic uncertainty might weigh on the AUD.
