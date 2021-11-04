AUD/USD is off the highs but holds above the 0.7450 level following the release of the Australian Trade Balance and Retail Sales data, which came in mixed for September. Despite the retracement, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD stalls the post-Fed bounce above 0.7450 on mixed Australian data - November 3, 2021
- AUD/USD Rises Post-FOMC as Australian Trade Data Approaches - November 3, 2021
- Kanye West Joined By Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber For Halloween Sunday Service - November 3, 2021