Short Term Elliott Wave View in AUDUSD suggests the pair ended wave (B) at 0.6458. Pair has turned higher in wave (C) with subdivision as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (B), …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD starts new Elliott Wave impulse higher [Video] - June 16, 2023
- AUD/USD pulls back from multi-month high, slides to 0.6870 amid modest USD bounce - June 16, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: The Rally Continues - June 15, 2023