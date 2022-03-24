On Wednesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) settled at $74.33, up $0.29 or +0.39%. A drop in U.S. Treasury yields also helped support the Australian Dollar. Early in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Starts Session in Window of Time for Short-Term Top - March 24, 2022
- AUD/USD steadies around 0.7500 on modest PMI performance - March 23, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls tiring around 0.7500, eyes to 0.7425 - March 23, 2022