AUD/USD remains on the front foot near the multi-week high. Expectations of easing lockdowns in Australia, New Zealand and many other developed economies seem to favor the latest upbeat sentiment. Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues - April 27, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: At Over One-Month High, Could Continue Advancing - April 27, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Sentiment keeps Aussie bullish - April 27, 2020