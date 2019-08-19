AUD/USD stays below 0.6800 ahead of RBA minutes

AUD/USD clings to sub-0.6800 as traders await fresh directions from RBA minutes. Recovery in the market’s risk-tone confronts overall greenback strength. Trade jitter continues despite the US efforts.
