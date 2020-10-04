Having begun the trading week up 10-pips to 0.7169, AUD/USD drops to 0.7160 as Monday’s session gains momentum in the Pacific despite regional holidays in Australia. The pair has been pressured since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD stays below 0.7200 amid risk-off markets, regional holidays in Australia - October 4, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls insist, but further gains unclear - October 4, 2020
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Tests 200 Week EMA - October 3, 2020