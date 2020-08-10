AUD/USD carries the previous day’s sober mood while taking rounds to 0.7150 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The aussie pair stretched Friday’s losses to Monday as the US dollar remained on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Stays depressed near five-day low around 0.7150 - August 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: At Risk Of Extending Its Decline In The Short-Term - August 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge the 0.7100 level - August 10, 2020