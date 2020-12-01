AUD/USD pays a little heed to the RBA’s monetary policy decision. RBA keeps benchmark interest rate, three-year yield target unchanged. Trading sentiment stays upbeat amid hopes of US stimulus, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.7400 after RBA inaction - December 1, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis Forecast – Closing Price Reversal Top May Be Signaling Momentum Shift - December 1, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Expectations of More Stimulus from Fed is Supportive News - November 30, 2020