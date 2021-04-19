AUD/USD halts consolidation of Monday’s heavy gains, remains positive off-late. US dollar index drops the heaviest in four months to revisit early March lows. Risk dwindles amid light calendar, mixed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD: Stays firmer towards 0.7800 on US dollar weakness, focus on RBA minutes - April 19, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls hesitate around a critical resistance level - April 19, 2021
- AUD/USD Rate on Track to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Formation - April 19, 2021