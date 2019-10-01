AUD/USD stays on the back foot as fears of global recession dominate

AUD/USD seesaws near a decade low. The Aussie turned the biggest loser on Tuesday amid RBA’s rate cut, global slowdown fears. Trade/political headlines will entertain traders amid an absence of data.
