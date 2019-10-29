AUD/USD stays on the front-foot ahead of Aussie CPI, Fed rate decision

AUD/USD begins the key day with modest gains around a weekly high. RBA Governor’s hawkish statement confronts recent doubts over the US-China trade meet in Chile. Australia’s Q3 CPI becomes crucial …
