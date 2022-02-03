AUD/USD stays pressured towards 0.7100 on jittery markets, mixed Aussie data

AUD/USD extends pullback from weekly top as Australia data flash mixed signals, sentiment sours. Australia Trade Balance eased, Building Permits rally in December, Q4 NAB Business Confidence jump as …
