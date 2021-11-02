AUD/USD steadies above 0.7400 after RBA-led slump, focus on Fed

AUD/USD remains sidelined above 0.7400, recently retreating from 0.7430, following the heaviest daily slump since June. That said, the quote stays within a 15-pip trading range between 0.7420 and …
