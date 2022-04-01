AUD/USD is hovering around 0.7500 as investors await the next batch of US data. Caixin manufacturing PMI is likely to keep the aussie bulls on the sidelines. Aussie has been a top performer amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD steadies around 0.7500 ahead of US NFP and Caixin Manufacturing PMI - March 31, 2022
- Ukraine Presidential Adviser: Russia Has Destroyed Practically All Of Ukraine’s Defence Industry - March 31, 2022
- John Legend To Receive Inaugural Global Impact Award At Recording Academy Honors - March 31, 2022