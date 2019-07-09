EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 but bulls nowhere to be found The EUR/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.1192, but the bearish case remains firmly in place amid central banks’ imbalances. All eyes on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD steadies near 0.6930, looks to close at 2-week lows - July 9, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: poised to challenge the 0.6900 level - July 9, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian dollar falls for Tuesday - July 9, 2019