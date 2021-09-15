AUD/USD is steady awaiting a fresh catalyst. Improved market sentiment, weighs on the greenback. Australian employment figures to be released on Thursday, expected at -70K. US Retail Sales, foreseen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD steady above 0.7300 awaits for Australian employment data - September 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Pressuring Support Level - September 15, 2021
- Dua Lipa Announces 2022 North American Tour With Megan Thee Stallion - September 15, 2021