AUD/USD trades a little higher on Tuesday amid the weaker USD, the pair supported above 0.7340. However, the Aussie is lagging some of its key G10 peers in terms of performance on the day. AUD/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD steady above 0.7340 key support, but Aussie lags its G10 peers - December 1, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Struggling At Highs - December 1, 2020
- AUD/USD faces rejection once again near 0.7375, US data eyed - December 1, 2020