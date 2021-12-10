AUD/USD: Steady around mid-0.7100s amid pre-US inflation anxiety

Market sentiment dwindles amid a light calendar but bears have the upper hand. Fed rate hike chatters, China news and Omicron updates are important too. US inflation expectations snap four-day rebound …
