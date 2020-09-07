AUD/USD Steady Before China Trade Balance. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Consolidate

The Australian Dollar holds steady at 0.728 ahead of China’s balance of trade. Asia-Pacific’s ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index may open mildly lower as US stock futures fall.
