AUD/USD regained some positive traction on Friday and climbed to the fresh weekly high. Easing Russia-Ukraine tensions lifted risk sentiment and undermined the safe-haven greenback. RBA rate hike bets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sticks to gains near weekly high, just above 0.7200 amid positive risk tone - February 18, 2022
- AUD/USD to form a double bottom on a rally above 0.7315 to target 0.76 – BofA - February 18, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Battles 0.7200, upside remains favored above 50-DMA - February 18, 2022