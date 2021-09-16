The AUD/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around 0.7310 region in the last hour. The pair struggled to capitalize on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sticks to modest intraday losses, bears eyeing 0.7300 mark - September 16, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Drop to 0.7200 Can’t be Ruled Out - September 16, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Saves Itself - September 16, 2021