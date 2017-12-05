• Aussie retail sales/Chinese PMI triggers the initial leg of up-move. • Slightly hawkish RBA statement provides an additional boost. • Modest USD/US bond yields uptick capping further gains. The AUD/USD pair held on to its strong gains and now seems …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sticks to RBA-led gains near 3-week tops - December 5, 2017
- AUD/USD remains bid as RBA statement carries hawkish tinge - December 4, 2017
- AUD/USD: Levels to watch if the RBA is dovish - December 4, 2017