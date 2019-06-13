US-China trade tensions continue to weigh on the China-proxy Aussie. Unimpressive Aussie jobs report adds to the prevalent selling pressure. The USD remains on the defensive but does little to lend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD sticks to softer Aussie jobs-led weakness, bulls trying to defend 0.6900 handle
US-China trade tensions continue to weigh on the China-proxy Aussie. Unimpressive Aussie jobs report adds to the prevalent selling pressure. The USD remains on the defensive but does little to lend …