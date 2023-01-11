AUD/USD regains positive traction in reaction to the upbeat Australian macro data. Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes weigh on the USD and remain supportive of the move. Bulls might refrain from placing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sticks to upbeat domestic data-inspired gains, above 0.6900 mark - January 11, 2023
- AUD/USD Signal: Rebound To 0.700 Can’t Be Ruled Out - January 11, 2023
- AUD/USD: The market may collapse to a minimum of 0.617 - January 11, 2023