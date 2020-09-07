In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD is forecasted to remain side-lined between 0.7190 and 0.7360. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we highlighted that AUD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD still expected to navigate within the 0.7190-0.7360 – UOB - September 7, 2020
- A look at the AUD/USD price movements from last week, results from NFP and the RBA’s QE considerations [Video] - September 7, 2020
- AUD/USD: Sluggish below 0.7300, shrugs off upbeat China trade numbers - September 7, 2020