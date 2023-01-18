In the opinion of UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, extra upside remains likely in AUD/USD in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: AU …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Still room for further gains near term – UOB - January 18, 2023
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD little changed above 5-DMA support, Australia jobs data awaited for impetus - January 18, 2023
- AUD/USD hangs near daily low, 0.7000 holds the key for bulls amid resurgent USD demand - January 18, 2023