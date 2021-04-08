AUD/USD continues to consolidate between 0.7600 and 0.7660ish parameters, having bounced at support at the big figure during APac hours. The recent news about Australia and New Zealand reopening their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD still stuck within 0.7600-0.7660ish parameters, after bouncing at the big figure
AUD/USD continues to consolidate between 0.7600 and 0.7660ish parameters, having bounced at support at the big figure during APac hours. The recent news about Australia and New Zealand reopening their …