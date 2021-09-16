AUD/USD Strength Dented on Big Jobs Report Miss, RBA Q3 Contraction View Bolstered

The Australian Dollar took a hit after a downbeat jobs report revealed the economy lost a massive 146.3k jobs in August, relative to the -80.0k Bloomberg consensus forecast. The unemployment rate …
