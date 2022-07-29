The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh buying on the last day of the week and is building on its steady intraday ascent through the early European session. The momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh six-week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD strengthens further beyond 0.7000, hits fresh multi-week high amid weaker USD - July 29, 2022
- AUD/USD Holds Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of RBA Rate Decision - July 29, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Rallies To Psychological Barrier - July 29, 2022