AUD/USD tumbles due to downbeat sentiment and a stronger greenback. US Consumer confidence deteriorates further, while housing data reveals that prices are slumping. AUD/USD Price Analysis: Neutral to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD struggles around 0.6980s on risk-off mood and before Fed meeting - July 26, 2022
- Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Tony Iommi On New Single ‘Degradation Rules’ - July 26, 2022
- Australia Full Year Gdp Growth - July 26, 2022