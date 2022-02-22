AUD/USD struggles around 0.7200 as geopolitical tensions dent market impulse

AUD/USD finds barricades near 0.7200 as the Russia-Ukraine fears escalate. The statements from the UN’s emergency meeting will keep investors on their toes. Asian markets are going through a bloodbath …
