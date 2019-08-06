Risk recovery remains tepid with the USD retracing earlier declines. Lack of major data keeps highlighting trade/political headlines as the key drivers. With little or no fresh clues off-late, except …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD struggles around multi-month low amid lack of fresh catalysts - August 6, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie bearish route continues - August 6, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is under pressure near 0.6760 at multi-month lows - August 6, 2019