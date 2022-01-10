AUD/USD consolidates Monday’s losses but stays pressured of late. Growing fears of inflation, Fed’s rate hike join covid and geopolitical jitters to favor bears. Aussie TD Securities Inflation eased …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD struggles below 0.7200 on bearish chart play, inflation woes ahead of Aussie data - January 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend Monthly Range - January 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears moving in, eyes for restest of H1 lows - January 10, 2022