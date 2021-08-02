AUD/USD struggles below 0.7450 on softer China and Aussie data

AUD/USD remains subdued on the first trading day of the week. The Australian dollar losses against the greenback on mixed economic data. US Dollar rebounds from the lower levels amid risk-aversion.
