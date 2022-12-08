AUD/USD remains confined in a range and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The subdued USD demand offers some support, though recession fears seem to cap the Aussie. Traders also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a narrow band above 0.6700 mark - December 8, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Trader Indecision Fueled by Fed Policy Concerns, Recession Worries - December 8, 2022
- AUD/USD eyes the first weekly loss in three despite upbeat options market signals - December 8, 2022