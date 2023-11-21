The market’s reaction to the FOMC’s minutes showed the AUD/USD standing at around the current level. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck against six rivals, stays in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD struggles for momentum after testing the 200-DMA - November 21, 2023
- Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift Among Big Winners At 2023 Billboard Music Awards - November 21, 2023
- AUD/USD: Potential for more recovery over the coming months – Commerzbank - November 21, 2023