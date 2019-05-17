AUD/USD struggles near 4-1/2 month lows, below 0.6900 handle

EUR/USD is pressured below 1.1200 as Chinese media reported that the country is no longer interested in talks with the US. The US blacklisting of Huawei comes into effect today. GBP/USD consolidates …
