RBA rate cut speculations continued weighing on the Australian Dollar. The recent USD bullish run further collaborated to the pair’s downfall. Bulls failed to gain any respite from renewed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD struggles near monthly lows, just above 0.6900 handle - July 29, 2019
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Weak Aussie CPI Could Outweigh Impact of Fed Decisions - July 29, 2019
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD struggles to hold upbeat Aussie housing data led gains, upside capped at 20H SMA - July 29, 2019