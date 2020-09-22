AUD/USD struggles near one-month lows, just below 0.7200 mark

EUR/USD is back in the red below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand, with investors waiting for fresh cues from the European open. Investors sold risk assets on the COVID-19 resurgence in Europe.
