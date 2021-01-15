AUD/USD trades flat following the US President-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus speech. Aussie’s muted reaction suggests the stimulus announcement was in line with expectations. AUD/USD is trading in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD struggles to extend Thursday’s again even as Biden goes big - January 14, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bullish Reverse H&S in the making - January 14, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Reaches Weekly Highs And Holds Positive Bias - January 14, 2021