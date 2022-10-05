The RBA’s dovish 25 bps rate hike keeps the Australian dollar heavy. The AUD/USD drops for the second consecutive day as the greenback snaps five days of losses, as risk aversion takes center stage.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD stumbles towards 0.6480s on dovish RBA, risk-off impulse - October 5, 2022
- Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ - October 5, 2022
- Australian Dollar Tanks After RBA Hike by Only 0.25%. Where to for AUD/USD? - October 5, 2022